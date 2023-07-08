Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,675,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $35.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

