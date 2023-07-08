Montecito Bank & Trust Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 484,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,469,000 after buying an additional 188,292 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,909. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.29 and a 200-day moving average of $152.28. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $161.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

