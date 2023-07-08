Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,269,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,770,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 678.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,767,000 after buying an additional 511,477 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,293,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,105,000 after buying an additional 382,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 492,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,732,000 after buying an additional 328,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITOT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.78. The company had a trading volume of 841,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,859. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $98.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.48.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

