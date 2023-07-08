Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 13,933 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,933 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,784,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,317,000 after acquiring an additional 507,226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,650,000 after purchasing an additional 168,809 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,235,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,763 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.25. The company had a trading volume of 131,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,580. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

