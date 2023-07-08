Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Stock Rating Lowered by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Naked Wines Stock Performance
Shares of NWINF opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. Naked Wines has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.07.
Naked Wines Company Profile
