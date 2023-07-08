Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Stock Rating Lowered by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Naked Wines Stock Performance

Shares of NWINF opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. Naked Wines has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.07.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. Naked Wines plc was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

