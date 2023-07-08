NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Purchases £2,697.45 in Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Free Report) insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £2,697.45 ($3,423.59).

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 232.60 ($2.95) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 210.90 ($2.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 313.10 ($3.97). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 255.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 272.

NWG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.57) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.06) to GBX 260 ($3.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.44) to GBX 320 ($4.06) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 328.75 ($4.17).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

