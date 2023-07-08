Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Nexi Price Performance
OTCMKTS NEXXY opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15. Nexi has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $9.90.
About Nexi
