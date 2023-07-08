North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $499.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88.
North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
