Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Novartis by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,355 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Novartis by 872.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,240,000 after purchasing an additional 556,154 shares during the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,939,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

