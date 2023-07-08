NXM (NXM) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019220 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014112 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,126.13 or 0.99989178 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002185 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

