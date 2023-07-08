Oasis Network Market Cap Reaches $274.65 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $274.65 million and $8.08 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,867.51 or 0.06160838 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00045981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030523 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00017419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04775772 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $7,168,531.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

