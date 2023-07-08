OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $20.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 48.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 334,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

