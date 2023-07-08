Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Free Report) fell 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.48. 139,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,013,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Ontrak Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.72.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 361.49% and a negative net margin of 384.20%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ontrak

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28,131 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

