Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Free Report) fell 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.48. 139,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,013,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
Ontrak Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.72.
Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 361.49% and a negative net margin of 384.20%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ontrak
Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.
