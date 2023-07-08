Orchid Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $51.22 million and $1.51 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019481 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014198 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,303.29 or 1.00067631 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05165473 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,351,409.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

