O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 0.6% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,069,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.2% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $934.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $929.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $869.63. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $647.54 and a 1 year high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total value of $950,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 220,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,180,738.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.