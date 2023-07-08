PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives $57.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $85.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.65.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,753,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437,025 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,790,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,677 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.