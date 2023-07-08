Pad Chivukula Sells 5,000 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 544,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pad Chivukula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $512,250.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $129,650.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $779.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.56.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($2.04). The company had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,778,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,541,000 after purchasing an additional 538,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,960,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after acquiring an additional 143,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,934,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

