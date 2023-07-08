Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSYTF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pason Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Pason Systems Price Performance

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

