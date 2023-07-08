Pax Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $765.23 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $765.23 million and $13.17 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006534 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 768,552,716 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

