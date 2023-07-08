Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $113.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

