PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives $97.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.35.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

