Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $113.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.67. The company has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a PE ratio of 492.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. HSBC raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 261,973 shares of company stock worth $30,967,084. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

