Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PSO. StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 980 ($12.44) in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 950 ($12.06) to GBX 880 ($11.17) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pearson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,012.86.
Pearson Trading Up 0.7 %
PSO opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61.
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
