Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PSO. StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 980 ($12.44) in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 950 ($12.06) to GBX 880 ($11.17) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pearson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,012.86.

Pearson Trading Up 0.7 %

PSO opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

About Pearson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pearson by 175.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pearson by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pearson by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Pearson by 13.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pearson by 54.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

