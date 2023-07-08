Persimmon (LON:PSN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 1,090 ($13.83) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,600 ($20.31).

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.23) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.77) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Persimmon from GBX 1,396 ($17.72) to GBX 1,192 ($15.13) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 1,230 ($15.61) to GBX 1,300 ($16.50) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,345.44 ($17.08).

Persimmon Stock Performance

PSN opened at GBX 974.60 ($12.37) on Tuesday. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 953 ($12.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,913.50 ($24.29). The stock has a market cap of £3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.63, a PEG ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,209.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,280.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

