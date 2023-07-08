Piper Sandler Trims MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price to $260.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $328.70.

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.0 %

MKTX opened at $248.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.65 and its 200-day moving average is $320.15. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.76.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in MarketAxess by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in MarketAxess by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Stories

