Polymath (POLY) Trading 3.6% Lower This Week

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $111.79 million and $23,666.29 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.20 or 0.00322781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012618 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.11958224 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $13,440.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.