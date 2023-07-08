Private Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,116 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

