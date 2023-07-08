Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,992,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,602 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 1.1% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Prologis worth $248,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 674,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,174,000 after buying an additional 75,526 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 109,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,639,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $931,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLD opened at $122.01 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.30.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

