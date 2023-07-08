ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lowered its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,795,000 after buying an additional 129,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,898,000 after buying an additional 127,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after buying an additional 74,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after buying an additional 73,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,417,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

BATS SMDV traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $58.21. 40,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $799.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.