PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $133,950.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $133,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,109 shares in the company, valued at $894,946.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.85. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $23.60.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.89 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

