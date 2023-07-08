QCM Cayman Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,243 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,243 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 1.6% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,740,000 after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,261,935 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $288,213,000 after purchasing an additional 72,951 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $206.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.92 and its 200 day moving average is $213.50. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.