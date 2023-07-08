Qtum (QTUM) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00009328 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $296.76 million and approximately $34.88 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,871.79 or 0.06161800 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00045410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030569 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013453 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,730,644 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

