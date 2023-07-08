QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.