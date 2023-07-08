QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.75.
A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
