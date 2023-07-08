QUASA One Day Trading Volume Hits $532.21 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $532.21 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019232 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014118 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,122.75 or 1.00028537 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137723 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $531.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.