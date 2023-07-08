Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 10th

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the medical research company on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th.

Quest Diagnostics has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Quest Diagnostics has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $9.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $138.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after buying an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.