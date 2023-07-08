Red Hill Minerals Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:RHI)

Red Hill Minerals Limited (ASX:RHI – Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, July 9th.

Red Hill Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 90.92 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Get Red Hill Minerals alerts:

Red Hill Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Red Hill Minerals Limited engages in the exploration for and development of iron ore, and precious and base/battery metals in Western Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Pannawonica iron ore project; and the RHIOJV tenements covering an area of approximately 1,600 square kilometre in the West Pilbara.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hill Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hill Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.