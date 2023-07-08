Redwood Investments LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,729,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,852,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,661,000 after buying an additional 266,004 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,229,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $298,877,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.30.

NYSE CRL opened at $206.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.13 and a 200-day moving average of $213.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.22 and a 1-year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.