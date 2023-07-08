Request Self Reported Market Cap Hits $84.15 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0842 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $84.15 million and $7.41 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09120887 USD and is up 10.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $50,544,169.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

