Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF opened at $94.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.34. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.2319 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

