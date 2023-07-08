Ridgewood Investments LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $96.76. 953,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,422. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.95. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $102.87.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

