Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 450 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SWK stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.14. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $118.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 71.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

