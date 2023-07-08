River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.40

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV – Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.40 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 54.80 ($0.70). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 49.40 ($0.63), with a volume of 1,318,314 shares trading hands.

River and Mercantile Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 49.40. The company has a market capitalization of £42.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45.

About River and Mercantile Group

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

