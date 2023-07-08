Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Up 3.3%

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 1,897,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,985,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

