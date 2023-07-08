Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42. Rollins has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rollins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Rollins by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,131,000 after buying an additional 644,565 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

