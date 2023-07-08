Royal Bank of Canada Raises VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target to $63.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.33.
VSE Price Performance
Shares of VSEC opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.50. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32.
VSE Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 16.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VSE by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 104,057 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VSE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after acquiring an additional 34,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VSE by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,128 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in VSE in the third quarter worth $977,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VSE Company Profile
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
