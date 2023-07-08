Royal Bank of Canada Raises VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target to $63.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Price Performance

Shares of VSEC opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.50. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32.

VSE Announces Dividend

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. VSE had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $255.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that VSE will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 16.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VSE by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 104,057 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VSE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after acquiring an additional 34,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VSE by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,128 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in VSE in the third quarter worth $977,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

(Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.