Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:RHP opened at $94.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $98.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

