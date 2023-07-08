Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $169.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRPT. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $109.00 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $77.39 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

