Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

BFS opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Saul Centers has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.90%.

In related news, COO David Todd Pearson purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 5,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.29 per share, for a total transaction of $171,277.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,237.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Todd Pearson bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,495 shares of company stock worth $316,437 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties which includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

