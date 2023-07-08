Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Peak Financial Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 462,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $16,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SCHF opened at $34.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

