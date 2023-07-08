Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 4.0% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $132,101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $108,304,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,209,000 after buying an additional 1,018,023 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.83. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $51.89.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.